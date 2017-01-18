Sacked Heritage Bank workers ‘Adequately Compensated’ – Official

Heritage Bank has said that staff affected by the recent mass sack at the bank were “adequately compensated.”

Fela Ibidapo, the bank’s spokesperson who stated this in a release posted on the bank’s website on Tuesday, said the restructuring came after a review of the bank’s staff strength and industry standards.

Mr. Ibidapo explained that the development is part of the bank’s decision to restructure its workforce in an effort to facilitate greater efficiency and resource optimisation, in line with its growth agenda.

This agenda, the bank said, is designed to strengthen its businesses across all markets where it operates, noting that those affected were compensated.

“The restructuring processes are meant to up-scale this institution’s activities in the strategic sectors of the economy as well as concentrating on and deploying our expertise and competences to

specific business areas where we enjoy comparative business advantage.

“The recent restructuring came after a review of senior staff bench strength and industry standards and realigned certain roles bank-wide, and those who were affected by the exercise were adequately compensated,” he said.

In the same vein, the bank stated that as part of its on-going determination to reposition, some members of its workforce have also been elevated with higher responsibilities. The statement however attributed the downsizing exercise to the downturn in the economy.

“There is no doubt that the banking industry, like every other sector in the country, is going through a challenging path occasioned by the slowdown in the country’s economic activities, hence the move, being part of the bank’s strategic plan to keep a vibrant workforce that will enable it achieve its vision of being the most innovative bank of choice in service delivery, superior returns to its various stakeholders, and to also contribute to the growth of the Nation’s economy.”

Heritage Bank was in the news recently after it embarked on mass retrenchment of its workers with about 400 staff sacked in December.

Investigations by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Monday indicated that more workers are pencilled for sack.

Reports said that the sack cut across the top, middle and low cadres. The mass sack also created apprehension and fears among the remaining workers.

Workers from the former Enterprise Bank, a bank reportedly acquired by Heritage Bank in October 2014 with about N56 billion ($281 million), were said to be the most affected in the ongoing

restructuring exercise embarked on to improve the bank’s profitability.

The bank, however, embarked on the massive sack in spite of the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige’s directive to financial institutions to desist from the sacking spree.

Source: PremiumTimes

