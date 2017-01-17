Search For Missing MH370 Flight Suspended After Three Years

Three years after the mysterious disappearance of a Malaysian Airline flight MH370, the three countries collaborating in the search for the missing aircraft have announced a suspension of the search.

Flight MH370 disappeared en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur with 239 people on board and a statement from China, Malaysia and Australia who were leading search efforts disclosed, “Despite every effort using the best science available … the search has not been able to locate the aircraft,”

Much of the search has been focused on the Indian Ocean sea floor but the only debris of the plane were found washed up on Mauritius, the French island Reunion and an island off the coast of Tanzania.

A support group for the families of the victims called Voice 370 criticized the decision to halt the search. “In our view, extending the search to the new area defined by the experts is an inescapable duty owed to the flying public in the interest of aviation safety,” Voice 370 said.

