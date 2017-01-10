Wednesday , 11 January 2017
See Who Messi and Ronaldo Voted for in FIFA Awards

Seyi Peters 16 hours ago

It’s no longer news that Cristiano Ronaldo beat Lionel Messi to win this year’s inaugural FIFA Best Player Award. What’s news was how neither of football’s biggest stars named each other in their top three list.

For Ronaldo, he named Gareth Bale as his player of the year ahead of Real Madrid teammates Luke Modric and Sergio Ramos.

Messi, meanwhile, named hunting partner Luis Suarez as his top pick after a year of spectacular goalscoring feats.

Neymar slotted into his second spot, rounding out the ‘MSN’ love-in, while Barca legend Andres Iniesta could only worm his way into third place on his long-time teammate’s list.

