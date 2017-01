See Stunning Photos of Regina Askia’s 15 year old daughter, Teesa

Regina Askia’s second daughter, Teesa is a year older today, January 4th, 2017.

To celebrate the 15-years-old Miss New York Teen state finalist, her mum shared the photo above and wrote;

“There was a birthday today, 15 pink roses for a lovely little lady. Happy 15th birthday Teesa dear, God bless you today and always. 🌺💕”.

See more photos of the teen model below.

