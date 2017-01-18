Senegal Deploys Troops To Gambian Border

Senegal has deployed troops to The Gambian border ahead of the Presidential hand-over which was earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday. Long time President, Yahya Jammeh lost the Presidential elections on December 1, 2016 to Adama Barrow but has in the past weeks insisted he would not hand over power.

The ECOWAS delegation have failed in mediation efforts to get Jammeh to step down and matters got more complicated on Wednesday when the Gambian parliament extended Jammeh’s tenure. ECOWAS powers have said military intervention will be a last resort but it is continuing to look more certain as Thursday draws closer.

A Nigerian Navy Warship, NNS Unity has reportedly arrived at The Coast of Gambia in a show of force which is certain to test Jammeh’s resolve.

