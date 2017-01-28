Sunday , 29 January 2017
Serena sees off sister Venus to win 23rd Grand Slam

Yinka Agunbiade January 28, 2017

Serena Williams beat her sister Venus 6-4, 6-4 in the Australian Open final to win her 23rd grand slam singles title and create history.

The 35-year-old’s victory gave her a seventh Melbourne crown and sent her clear of Germany’s Steffi Graf at the top of the list of most prolific winners since the game turned professional in 1968 as she now has 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Serena Williams had no problem with beating her sister in Melbourne

The second seed overcame a stuttering serve to take a topsy turvy opening set and one break of 36-year-old Venus’s serve proved enough to claim the second after 82 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The victory ensured Serena, who hit 10 aces and 27 winners, will regain the world number one ranking from Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Monday.

