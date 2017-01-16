Sevilla Stage Late Comeback To Halt Real Madrid Unbeaten Run

Sevilla ended Real Madrid’s 40 game unbeaten run and threw the race for the Spanish La Liga title wide open as they produced a dramatic comeback to beat the league leaders 2-1 in their Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Sunday night.

Madrid took the lead in the 67th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot after Sevilla keeper Sergio Rico brought down Madrid fullback Dani Carvajal.

It looked as if Madrid were going to move seven points clear of Sevilla and five clear of Barcelona with a game in hand until five minutes before time when Sergio Ramos took centre stage.

The former Sevilla defender headed into his own net to give Sevilla the equaliser.

Stefan Jovetic then celebrated his league debut with the winning goal in the 91st minute, a shot from outside of the area to send the crowd at Pizjuan wild.

