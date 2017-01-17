“Sex Toys Is On The Rise In Nigeria Despite The Recession,” Report Says



According to a report by Punch, titled, “Nigeria’s sex toys market booms despite recession” sex toys worth millions of naira are sold every month in Nigeria.

A sex therapist and sex toy vendor, Mrs. Iheoma Obibi, explained that Nigerians are gradually coming out of some sort of “sexual darkness” and this is creating a boom in the market.

Kemi Fawole, a certified sex therapist, who has been dealing in adult products including sex toys for the past six and half years explained that she sells at least N7m worth of sex toys yearly.

For Bisi Ibidapo-Obe, an actress who is also a sex toy vendor, she cannot estimate how much sex toys she sells but it brings in about 3million naira in about three to six months.

Another sex toy vendor, Japhet Okoromadu who started selling online about a year ago, said that the demand he gets for sex toys are more than his available stocks.

Obibi said that the industry is growing so big that vendors who sell quality products are now having issues with people who sell substandard products.

Ibidapo-Obe explained that women who go for sex toys should be praised because most of them are faithful.

According to her, if sex toy helps her client to stay faithful and avoid sexually transmitted diseases through multiple partners, then it is something that should be embraced.

source: woman.ng

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: