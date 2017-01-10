Shock As Unknown Gunmen Kill University Lecturer

The Benue state police command today confirmed the gruesome murder of a lecturer in the department of Fisheries with the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Benue State Professor Robert Okhai, by yet to be identified gunmen.
The slain academic according to eyewitness account, was forced out from sleep at about 3am this morning by two armed men at his residence located in the Northbank area of Makurdi where they later shot him on the head.
An eyewitness said that the victim who was also a pastor with one of the Pentecostal churches was rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital by a colleague upon a distress call put through to him by family members but the hospital management, it was gathered, refused to commence treatment owing to lack of a police report according to a family source.
A visit to the residence of the late don revealed that hundreds of sympathizers were seen in a shocking mood while those who spoke to this medium described him as a gentleman who was God-fearing and dedicated his life to the worship God and other humanitarian activities.
