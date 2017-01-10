Shock As Unknown Gunmen Kill University Lecturer

The Benue state po­lice command to­day confirmed the gruesome murder of a lec­turer in the department of Fisheries with the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Benue State Pro­fessor Robert Okhai, by yet to be identified gunmen.

The slain academic ac­cording to eyewitness ac­count, was forced out from sleep at about 3am this morning by two armed men at his residence locat­ed in the Northbank area of Makurdi where they later shot him on the head.

An eyewitness said that the vic­tim who was also a pastor with one of the Pentecos­tal churches was rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital by a colleague upon a distress call put through to him by family members but the hospital management, it was gathered, refused to commence treatment ow­ing to lack of a police re­port according to a family source.

A visit to the residence of the late don revealed that hundreds of sym­pathizers were seen in a shocking mood while those who spoke to this medium described him as a gentleman who was God-fearing and dedicat­ed his life to the worship God and other humani­tarian activities.

Source: BreakingTimes

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: