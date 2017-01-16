Skateboarding Dog Perform Stunts At British Skate Park

A proud dog owner in Britain shared video of his talented canine perform stunts on a skateboard at the local skate park.

The video, posted to YouTube by Ziggy Trixx, shows Ziggy the pit bull sporting a stylish hooded vest as he hops onto his skateboard.

The dog rolls down the ramp and soon loses his balance, but is able to get back on and push off with his own legs.

Ziggy shows he can push his paws and also take off from a running start. He has some trouble staying on the board, but always makes a speedy recovery.

