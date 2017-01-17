Skater Uses Chainsaw To Propel Himself Across Frozen Lake

An daredevil skater was filmed by a bystander pulling off a bizarre and dangerous stunt — using a chainsaw to propel him across a frozen lake on ice skates.

Cale Green, who captured the footage and posted it to YouTube, said he and a friend were recording video on Kenai Lake in Alaska, USA when a man asked if he would be willing to film him using a chainsaw to propel himself across the lake on ice skates.

“I said yes…Because holy [expletive], when opportunity meets preparation you’ve got to just say yes. He came back and did just that,” Green wrote.

The video shows the man attaining high speeds by running the chainsaw on the surface of the ice.

