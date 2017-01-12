Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson feature in ‘The Simpsons” hip-hop special episode

The Trailer of ‘The Simpsons’ forthcoming hip-hop themed episode, The Great Phatsby, has been unveiled.

The clip, which you can watch below, is the first official trailer of the show’s hour long special, which premieres on Fox, January 15.

A hip-hop homage to The Great Gatsby, the episode will feature Snoop Dogg, RZA, Taraji P. Henson and Common as part of an all-star cast. It will also be the first hour-long, continuous episode to be aired in the show’s 29-year history.

Synopsis:

The story, narrated by Homer Simpson, centres around Mr. Burns’ rivalry with a fictional hip-hop mogul, Jay G. The latter sends Burns into bankruptcy and assumes command of the nuclear plan, prompting Burns, Homer, and Bart to exact revenge on Jay G.

Watch.

