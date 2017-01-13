Sokoto State To Spend N32m On Mass Wedding

Sokoto State Government on Friday said it had earmarked N32m for the mass wedding of 100 couples in the state.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami, disclosed this at the inauguration of the committee on Islamic Marriage Mediation in Sokoto.

He said ‎beneficiaries would be drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state.

