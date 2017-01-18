Southern Kaduna Killings: ‘Our Cattle Are Starving, Boys Missing’

Fulani youths in Nigeria under the aegis of Jonde Jam Fulani Youth Association of Nigeria (JAFUYAN), have raised the alarm that cattle belonging to its members are starving to death because they cannot go grazing due to fear of attacks from unknown gunmen in the area .

Speaking with journalists, National President of Fulani youths in Nigeria‎, Alhaji Saidu Maikano‎ said about nine Fulani boys who were brave enough to take their cattle for grazing are currently missing in the area.

He said this was the bitter experience Fulani people residing in Narido village in Kauru local government area of Kaduna State are passing through.

To this end, the Fulani youth leader called on the police and other security agencies to give the herdsmen security in order to go about their normal business of grazing.

He said, “We have been searching for about nine of our boys for the past five days, and we are yet to find them. We don’t know what have become of them in Narido village of Kauru local government area.

“Our cows are dying of hunger because we are afraid to take them for 24-hour grazing for fear of being attacked by unknown gunmen and cattle rustlers.

“We are therefore calling on the state and federal government, the Police, and all security agencies to give us cover to enable us take our cattle out for grazing and feeding.

“We don’t want conflict with anybody, we are peace loving people, but we don’t want anybody to tamper with our source of livelihood, which is our cattle.

“As farming is important to other people, so also is rearing of cattle to us, and I want to use this opportunity to debunk the bad impression that Fulani people do not forget and forgive wrongs done to them.’’

Source: Leadership

