Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung Loses Wife

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, on Sunday announced the death of his wife in a post on his Facebook page.

“I AM BEREAVED,” Dalung wrote.

“For it is appointed for man to live thereafter comes death and judgment says the Holy Bible. While in the Quran, it states that it is appointed that every soul shall test death.

“My heart is heavy, I cannot continue, I lost my first wife this morning. May her soul and the souls of faithful departed rest in the bosom of the Lord, amen.

“What a black Sunday”.

