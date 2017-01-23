Sprint Acquires 33% Stake In Jay Z’s Streaming Service Tidal

Tidal, the streaming service owned majorly by rapper Jay-Z and 24 other music artists has seen 33% of its stake acquired by Sprint. The deal, rumored to be worth $200 million will provide a much-needed boost for Tidal which has mostly struggled since Jay-Z bought it for $56 million.

The deal now means Sprint’s 45 million customers will have access to the streaming service and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure will join Tidal’s board of directors.

Jay-Z said in a statement:

