Stop Harassing Patience Jonathan – Ijaw Youths Warn Police, EFCC

A group known as the Ijaw Nation Youths Worldwide has admonished the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Nigeria Police Force to stop harassing the wife of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

The youths gave the warning during a protest against the probe of the former First Lady by security agencies in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The protesters who matched to the State Police Command and the Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Port Harcourt, submitted a protest letter to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris through the State Commissioner of Police expressing their displeasure with the probe of the former First Lady.

The letter was recieved by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr. Ahmed Magaji on behalf of the police and the Deputy Head of EFCC, Port Harcourt, Mr. Usman Muhammed Mutai.

Speaking while handing over the letter at the representatives of the police, President of the youths, Sukubo Sara-Igbe said, “The EFCC, DSS and Police at various times have come out to say that they are only in court or at conflict with the former First Lady Dr. Dame Patience Ebele Jonathan.

“This is laughable, there is no way these agencies can separate a humble, loyal and loving wife from the physical.

“This treatment of disrespect is coming after a man had served this country meritoriously by leaving behind the biggest economy in Africa and as African’s exemplary leader.”

Source: Dailypost

