Sunderland Turn Down West Ham’s £6m For Jermaine Defoe

Sunderland have turned down West Ham’s ambitious £6m for 34-year-old England striker, Jermaine Defoe. Although Sunderland have struggled this season, Defoe has been their savior on quite a few occasions, recently converting two penalties as they salvaged a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

West Ham have also struggled this season and there’s no doubt that they need to improve their attacking force. The Hammers will reportedly submit a second bid in the region of £10m which will test the resolve of the Black Cats for a player who has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances.

Coincidentally, Jermaine Defoe began his career at West Ham before leaving to join Tottenham in 2004.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: