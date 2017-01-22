Swansea stun Liverpool in EPL upset

Liverpool was shocked at home on Saturday in the Premier League 3-2, falling to lowly Swansea City. The Reds blew a big chance to stay in the Premier League race, rallying from a 2-0 deficit before conceding 16 minutes from time.

After Fernando Llorente scored in the 48th and 52nd minutes to give the Swans a 2-0 lead, Liverpool responded with Robert Firmino’s double (55′, 69′). It looked like the Reds were on their way to a fantastic comeback fueled by their potent attack, but Iceland star Gylfi Sigurdsson hushed the crowed at Anfield with this goal in the 74th minute, which proved to be the winner.

This result is massive for Swansea and horrible for Liverpool. The Swans are in the thick of the relegation battle, and the win sees them provisionally jump from 19th to 17th, out of the relegation zone.

As for Liverpool, the slip-up sees the club drop crucial points in the fight at the top of the table.

With the result, Liverpool could be 10 points off the top if Chelsea beats Hull on Sunday. That wouldn’t mean the team would be out of the title race, but it would certainly damage its chances significantly.

