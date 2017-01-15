Swedish Brewery Makes Beer Specifically For Drinking In The Shower

A Swedish brewery has designed a double-strength mini beer specifically for consuming in the shower.
PangPang brewery founder Fredrik Tunedal joked that there is something primal in the relationship between beer and the shower. “The idea for a Shower Beer is [a] universal thing, I think,” Tunedal told MUNCHIES. “As a brewer I work long and hard days, and when I come home I’m often covered in malt dust (my girlfriend actually calls me Mr. Malty Pants) and the shower is a gateway back to normal society.
Tunedal says he let the Shower Beer ferment for longer so it could develop a taste that would be perfect for the showering experience.
“This lets it develop a soapy flavour that in some beers is considered an off flavor, but is just on point for the Shower Beer,” says Tunedal. “The beer is heavily hopped with citrus, and has a citrussy, soapy, and somewhat herbal profile,” he continued.
He also added that the beer can be used as a conditioner.
“I designed the recipe so that it can also be used as a conditioner, so if you are into looking good rather than feeling good, I’ve thought of you, too!” Tunedal said.
The Shower Beer, which was released last month, was meant to be a one-time-only offering, but thanks to overwhelming demand, a second run is in order, and Tunedal hopes it will become a more permanent offering including in the U.K. and U.S