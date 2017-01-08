T.I. Writes Open Letter To President Obama

US rapper T.I. has taken his time to salute and honour the legacy and contributions of America’s first African-American president, Barack Obama.

In the first of a series of open letters, the artiste shares his thoughts on what Obama has meant to him and the entire country.

The letter went thus:

The Obama family held its final party at the White House on Friday night, which was attended by the likes of Wale, Usher, and several other stars.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: