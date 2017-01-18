Tania Omotayo Covers House Of Maliq But Why’s She Posing With A Cockroach?

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo covers the latest edition of House of Maliq Magazine.

The socialite looked flawless in the pictures but we can’t help but wonder, why she’s posing with a cockroach?

According to reports, Tania had to step outside her comfort zone for this shoot, which includes conquering her fear for roaches as she graced the cover of the magazine.

Speaking on the cover, Tania said, “If you know me you’ll know I HATE roaches, like I have a phobia and Miss Malik decided to change my life lol. I’ll share the BTS so you can understand.”

See a short clip from her behind-the-scenes shoot HERE.

Also on the cover of the new edition is Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha.

Shoot credits:

Photography: @studio24nigeria

Styled by – @missmaliq

Makeup: @omalichamakeover

Costumes and Accessories: @enemaya_stores

