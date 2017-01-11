Thursday , 12 January 2017
TB Joshua Blasts Fake Prophets, Says They Are After Money

The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua, has bemoaned the rise in fake pastors and prophets in Malawi.

The prophet made this known in a message through Malawi’s Apostle Linette Matope, during discussions at the SCOAN in Nigeria.

According to Malawi24 News, Joshua told Matope that despite the fact that Malawi was a God fearing country, it had a lot of fake prophets.

He said it was contributing to the poverty in that country.

The message reads: “Joshua says Malawi is really a God fearing country but there are more prophets and pastors who are after money and not to serve which is disappointing.

“The man of God has urged people in the country to refrain from false prophets and pastors,” Matope was quoted as saying.

Source: Dailypost

One comment

  1. Monica
    January 11, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    The bible has said it all. It is all signs of end-end and it is everywhere not Malawi alone.

    Reply

