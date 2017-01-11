Wednesday , 15 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Teen Accidentally Locks Self In Abandoned Prison Cell

Yinka Agunbiade January 11, 2017

An teenager from Illinois, USA  found herself trapped behind bars after exploring an abandoned local prison.

The girl was wandering through Collins Street Prison with a friend when she accidentally locked herself inside one of the prison’s cells, WJOL reports.

illinois-teen-accidentally-locked-herself-in-abandoned-prison-cell

Illinois police said the facility had been closed to the public since 2002, but the two girls managed to sneak in through a hole in the fence on Monday afternoon.

About 2:45 p.m., they were wandering around the building when one of them managed to lock herself inside a cell,” Joliet Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Stromberg told The Herald-News. “They didn’t call 911, but did call the fire department’s front office.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene in less than an hour and used a sledgehammer to break through a brick wall to set her free.

Her jail time was about 45 minutes,” Stromberg said.

The two girls will face trespassing charges for the incident, according to state police.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Belgian minister’s bicycle stolen during press conference

It was an ironic incident on Tuesday morning as the Belgian Flemish Mobility Minister Ben Weyts …

One comment

  1. WBs3WDUqvd5Tgu
    February 15, 2017 at 10:31 am

    17931 737382 There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you created certain nice points in functions also. 923510

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946