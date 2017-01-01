Teenage Female Suicide Bomber Kills Self In Borno

A teenage girl suspected to be a Boko Haram suicide bomber was on Saturday night killed when the vest strapped on her body exploded at the popular Customs area of Maiduguri, Borno State an official has said.

According to reports, the explosion occurred at about 9:00pm and killed the bomber only which witnesses said could be about 15-years-old.

“She was the only one that died in the explosion”, said Abba Sheriff, a witness who lives around Customs area.

The Borno police public relations officer, Victor Isuku, confirmed the incident but could not provide more details.

“Information reaching me now is that there was an explosion at custom area

“Preliminary details available is that only the suicide bomber affected. However, standby for details soonest,” Isuku stated.

