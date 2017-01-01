Sunday , 1 January 2017
Study in the UK

Teenage Female Suicide Bomber Kills Self In Borno

niyi 1 hour ago

suicide-bomb-vest-duly-primed-by-the-terrorists

A teenage girl suspected to be a Boko Haram suicide bomber was on Saturday night killed when the vest strapped on her body exploded at the popular Customs area of Maiduguri, Borno State an official has said.

According to reports, the explosion occurred at about 9:00pm and killed the bomber only which witnesses said could be about 15-years-old.

 

“She was the only one that died in the explosion”, said Abba Sheriff, a witness who lives around Customs area.

The Borno police public relations officer, Victor Isuku, confirmed the incident but could not provide more details.

“Information reaching me now is that there was an explosion at custom area

“Preliminary details available is that only the suicide bomber affected. However, standby for details soonest,” Isuku stated.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

ndlea2

NDLEA Confiscates Cough Syrup Worth N4m In Sokoto

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State Command, seized 135 kilogrammes of cough …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946