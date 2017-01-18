Terror Group Al-Shabaab Release Video Of Execution Of Ugandan Soldier

Fundamentalist group, Al-Shabaab have released a video showing the execution of a Ugandan soldier captured in Somalia in September 2015. Al-Shabaab overran an African Union force (Amisom) military outpost and he has been the subject of several propaganda videos from the group.

However, a new video released today showed the execution of the soldier by a member of Al-Shabaab. He was shown warning against the deployment of soldiers to Somalia and asked Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta to remember the Kenyan nationals captured by the militants.

The African Union Force (Amisom) has been helping to fight al-Shabab and helping the UN-backed government in Mogadishu.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: