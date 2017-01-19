Thousands of red Skittles spill onto US highway

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in the U.S. state of Wisconsin came across something odd in the road Tuesday evening, January 17th — hundreds of thousands of Skittles!

The well-known candy was spilled all over County Highway S near Blackbird Road. They were discovered shortly before 9:00 p.m.

No one knew where the candy came from or where it was going, but county road crews said the Skittles spill was actually helpful, as the roads in the area have been icy and the thousands of little candies improved traction.

“While we don’t know who did this, it is certainly clear that it may be difficult to ‘Taste the Rainbow’ in its entirety with one color,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a post to their Facebook page.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials said they confirmed the Skittles fell off the back of a flatbed truck. They were in a large box and because it was raining, the box got wet and the Skittles spilled.

Sheriff’s officials said it has been reported that the Skittles were intended to be feed for cattle, as they did not make the cut for packaging at the company.

