Tiwa Savage to perform at the Essence ‘Black Women in Music’ Official Grammy Week Event

Mavin First Lady, Tiwa Savage has been announced as one of the rising stars that will perform at the 8th annual Essence “Black Women in Music” event this February.

The official GRAMMY Week is being held to salute the year’s extraordinary GRAMMY nominees and fête four-time GRAMMY winner Erykah Badu on the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, “Baduizm.”

Talking about having Tiwa sing at the event, Essence President Michelle Ebanks says “Our collaboration with The Recording Academy underscores the mission of our ‘Black Women in Music’ platform. Essence, like the GRAMMYs, has always been at the forefront of recognizing the genius of so many artists and influencers—from iconic legends to the next generation’s international rising stars, like Tiwa Savage. We also applaud our event sponsor, Lincoln, for returning once again to support the vision of this event.”

