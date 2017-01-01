Tiwa Sawage and T-Billz Spark Rumors Of Being Back Together

A few months after their very public falling out, word on the grapevine claim that Tiwa Savage and husband, T-Billz are back together after ‘working on their marriage’.

Their marriage ran into trouble when T-Billz accused Tiwa of infidelity as well as neglecting him and she shot back by accusing him of stealing from her while he served as her manager. Sources close to the couple revealed that they have spent the last few months fixing their marriage and are now ready to give it another go,

T-Billz has spent time with their son, Jamil in Dubai despite keeping a low profile on social media throughout the incident. He was spotted with Tiwa at the wedding of Stephanie Coker on December 30 and the couple looked very much like all past grievances have been forgotten.

