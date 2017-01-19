Toaster still working after 58 years of daily use

A man shared video of an unusual relic at his grandparents’ house — a 58-year-old toaster that still functions in daily use.

Michael Asher’s video, posted to YouTube by user Jude Forrest, shows Asher’s grandparents’ kitchen, where he and his grandmother are regarding her old toaster.

Asher’s grandma says the toaster was a wedding gift 58 years ago and still sees daily use.

Asher notes the cord is cut into sections that are cobbled together from other power cords due to the toll that time took on the kitchen appliance.

Asher tests out the toaster by using it to perfectly toast a couple slices of bread.

