Tonto Dikeh Fires Back Over Alleged Drug-Taking

Seyi Peters 1 hour ago

Actress Tonto Dikeh has denied rumors that she has returned to her unmarried lifestyle of smoking marijuana and other hard drugs.

Tonto-Dikeh

Tonto, 31, found herself in the hot seat after a report yesterday revealed the real reason behind her marital crisis.

Not wasting anytime to fire back at the drug claims, the mother-of-one shared her medical report with her fans on IG.

img_20170123_184118_032

She wrote;

“I do this for MY GOD
I do this for MY SON
I do this for the millions of People who draw strength from my story/Journey!!!
#MAMAKING #God bless you All #NEVER LET NEGATIVITY GET TO YOU BUT SOMETIMES PROVE THEM WRONG FOR THE ONES WHO LOVE YOU!!”.

Thankfully, she tested negative. Phew!

