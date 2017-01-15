Tonto Dikeh Unimpressed By Husband’s SUV Gift To Their Son

Amidst all the drama surrounding their marriage, Tonto Dikeh’s husband earlier today went on Instagram to show off his early birthday gift to their son, Andre.

While the businessman was excited that their son would be celebrating his first birthday soon,

his wife who recently reverted to her maiden name was definitely not impressed by his new gift, as she has refuse to appreciate him like she normally does for the new gift.

If you recall, the actress likes to show off all her expensive gifts from her man on social media. Like when she got a rose gold iPhone 7 when it just came out, and when he surprised her with the latest Lexus SUV.

She wrote then;

I am indeed speechless by YOUR love for me..Everyday I APPLAUD MYSELF FOR MARRYING such an awesome husband as YOU…Thank u MY DEAREST husband for gifting me such a wonderful gift as dis cutie(LEXUS LX 570 2017). May God bless and enrich u dearly for me,You SHALL KNOW NOT LACK.

So why do you think Tonto Dikeh has refuse to show off or celebrate this new gift that was given to her baby? Tell us below.

