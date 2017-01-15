Monday , 16 January 2017
Tonto Dikeh Unimpressed By Husband’s SUV Gift To Their Son

Seyi Peters 20 hours ago

Amidst all the drama surrounding their marriage, Tonto Dikeh’s husband earlier today went on Instagram to show off his early birthday gift to their son, Andre.

While the businessman was excited that their son would be celebrating his first birthday soon,

his wife who recently reverted to her maiden name was definitely not impressed by his new gift, as she has refuse to appreciate him like she normally does for the new gift.

If you recall, the actress likes to show off all her expensive gifts from her man on social media. Like when she got a rose gold iPhone 7 when it just came out, and when he surprised her with the latest Lexus SUV.

 

She wrote then;

I am indeed speechless by YOUR love for me..Everyday I APPLAUD MYSELF FOR MARRYING such an awesome husband as YOU…Thank u MY DEAREST husband for gifting me such a wonderful gift as dis cutie(LEXUS LX 570 2017).

May God bless and enrich u dearly for me,You SHALL KNOW NOT LACK.

So why do you think Tonto Dikeh has refuse to show off or celebrate this new gift that was given to her baby? Tell us below.

3 comments

  1. Iceberg
    January 15, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Because she thought like a real Africa lady.Too expensive Fr her son.And also she feels is a waste of money even though d money is dere

  2. MercySeat
    January 16, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Why won’t/don’t you guys (bloggers, journalist) leave these people with their marriages and relationship.
    They are stars but still have privacy right to their lives.
    Why don’t you put your own lives on social media as you talk and portray their lives, relationship and marriages. Please get and publish other stories if you can’t support or add life to their lives.
    Thanks God Bless You.

