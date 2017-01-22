Sunday , 22 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Top MMM Guider Flees Nigeria

Femi Adesanya 24 mins ago

One of the leading ‘guiders’ of the “social financial network” MMM, Chuddy Udorji has reportedly fled Nigeria along with his wife.

Udorji is said to have introduced the scheme to Nigerians and the popular ponzi scheme has been frozen since December 2016.

Despite warnings from regulators, several Nigerians put their money in the scheme which promised 30% return on investment.

The Mavrodi scheme is a popular pyramid structured scam which has been executed in several countries. Many Nigerians have lost their money to the scheme which promised to ‘unfreeze” the accounts of members on January 14.

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Wayne Rooney

Rooney becomes Man U’s all time top scorer after Red Devils draw with Stoke

Wayne Rooney overhauled Bobby Charlton on Saturday to become Manchester United’s record scorer, coming off the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946