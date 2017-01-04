Tottenham End Chelsea’s 13-Match Unbeaten Run In 2-0 Victory

In what football lovers would admit is a rarity, Chelsea midfielder, N’golo Kante was taken off in the second half to make way for a possible comeback.

The change told the story of the entire night, Chelsea were second best and were constantly harried by an opposition who refused to let them win second balls. It seemed as though Victor Wanyama was signed for only this moment as he committed himself to every challenge and was like a pit bull with a bone.

To be sure, the duo who deserve all the credit for Tottenham’s victory are Eriksen and Delle Alli. Dele Alli scored a header on the stroke on half time to put Spurs ahead with just their second shot on target in the game.

If the Blues had any hopes of a comeback in the second half, Dele Alli rose to the cross once again and put paid to such ambitions with a second goal. It takes his tally to seven goals in his last four competitive appearances.

Try as Chelsea would, Tottenham’s backline denied them time and time again and the result has now cut their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: