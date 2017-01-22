Tottenham stage comeback in 2-2 draw with Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur fought back from 2 goals down to Salvage a 2-2 draw at Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s City dominated the first 45 minutes without scoring, but after the Break, they swept into a comfortable advantage by scoring twice within 5 minutes thanks to mistakes from spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The France international first headed an attempted clearance at Leroy Sane, who sent the ball home 4 minutes after the restart.

Minutes later, Lloris dived to collect Raheem Sterling’s cross, but he dropped the ball straight at Kevin De Bruyne, who then capitalized with another simple finish to make it 2-nil.

However, spurs responded swiftly and pulled one back when Dele Alli headed-in Kyle Walker’s cross from the right for his 11th goal of the season.

It was Son Heung-min who drew the visitors level with 13 minutes left, as he swept a low finish past City keeper Claudio Bravo.

Tottenham then held-on to earn a point and move in 2nd place, 6 points behind Chelsea, and one above Liverpool, while City stay in 5th.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: