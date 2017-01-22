Sunday , 22 January 2017
Trailer Alert: Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs Star in “The Guest”

Seyi Peters 2 hours ago

The Audrey Silver company in association with Banner Films and Christain Olayinka Films presents “The Guest” Staring Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs, Chika Chukwu and Somkele Idahlamah.

poster-the-guest

Watch the intriguing trailer below.

