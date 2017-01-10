Trailer: Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot Star in New Movie, RUN

Ramsey Nouah and Desmond Elliot star in a new romantic thriller titled, Run.

Directed by Theo Ukpaa, the movie also feature Kayla Eva, Basorge Tariah Jr and Adunni Ade.

Synopsis:

Jacquelin, an uptight middle class French lady (Kayla Eva), joins a dating site in search of the perfect novel-like romance and adventure she’s always imagined, she connects with Bayo (Ramsey Nouah), a self-made young, rich lawyer in far away West Africa who has a seemingly boring life.

In a few weeks she finds herself in Nigeria to meet the man behind the computer screen.

The story takes a twist when Jacquelin and Emeka’s driver becomes victims of mistaken identity.

RUN dramatically tells a story of two people from opposite backgrounds whose lives become entangled by a little twist of Fate, a story of survival, Adventure, Deceit, Betrayal and finding true love.

Watch trailer.

