Train Crash In India Leaves 36 Dead

A deadly train crash in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has left at least 36 people dead and scores of people injured. Officials say the accident occured when nine coaches derailed from the tracks on Saturday evening as the train traveled from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha state.

The incident occurred near the Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district, the head of East Coast Railway and as rescuers work to free people trapped under the wreckage, authorities have said the death toll is expected to rise significantly.

There has been no official statement on what caused the train to derail but train accidents are not uncommon in India with many of the railway facilities out of date.

