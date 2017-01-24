Trump officially declares his inauguration day ‘National Day of Patriotic Devotion’

US President Donald Trump has made it one of his first orders of business to proclaim January 20, 2017 – the day he was inaugurated – a national day of patriotic devotion.

Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the news during Tuesday’s White House address, and the order declaring the day was filed on the US Federal Registrar.

“A new national pride stirs the American soul and inspires the American heart. We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose,” the order said.

“Freedom is the birthright of all Americans, and to preserve that freedom we must maintain faith in our sacred values and heritage.

“Now, therefore, I, Donald J Trump, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim January 20, 2017, as National Day of Patriotic Devotion, in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country – and to renew the duties of government to the people.

“Our constitution is written on parchment, but it lives in the hearts of the American people,” the order continues.

“There is no freedom where the people do not believe in it; no law where the people do not follow it; and no peace where the people do not pray for it.”

Mr Spicer said on Saturday, just hours after the inauguration, that proclaiming a national day of patriotism was one of the executive actions that Trump took in his first few hours in the job.

