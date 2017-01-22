Sunday , 22 January 2017
Tsunami Warning As Magnitude 8 Quake Hits Near Papua New Guinea

Jo Daniel 32 mins ago

A tsunami warning was issued after a magnitude 8 earthquake struck 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Panguna in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

Hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned in an advisory shortly after the quake hit at 3:30 p.m. Sydney time. Earlier, the center said tsunami waves up to 1 meter above the tide level are possible for the PNG and Solomon Island coasts.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat to Australia.

PNG and the Solomon Islands sit on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a belt of volcanic and seismic activity that rings the Pacific Ocean.

Source: Investorsking

