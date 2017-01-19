TVC and InfoWARE Limited Partner to Enhance Business Programs

As part of its commitment to inspire growth and development in the Africa business market with innovative programming and content, Television Continental has announced its partnership with InfoWARE Limited, a Business Software and Technology Company.

With this partnership, TVC will be the first to broadcast live market data with an extensive coverage of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD), Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) and other African Markets.

.

As part of the partnership, TVC will now use InfoWARE Market Data Terminal (IMDT) to broadcast live market data on TVC News and TVC News Nigeria and will feature real time market data for commodities such as Gold, Crude oil etc, up to five years price analysis, in depth Naira evaluation against International and other African currencies, visually appealing graphs and charts fit for TV presentation, comparison among different stock performances, in-built instant messaging/chat tool for seamless communication with colleagues and other professionals.

Speaking at the press briefing to announce the partnership, TVC’s Interim CEO, Lindsey Oliver, said TVC is broadening its reach and re-enforcing its commitment to give the best in terms of business reports on stock market, country report on finance and investment across the Nigerian and the African business market. According to her, ’we are delighted to announce this latest development that will boost and broaden the reach of our business news programmes. This partnership with InfoWARE Limited will afford our viewers the best in terms of business analysis and reports across all markets within Nigeria and Africa.”

CEO, InfoWARE Limited Uwa Agbonile said this partnership, is geared to strengthen and further promote transparency, price discovery and integrity of Nigeria’s Capital Market as keenly watched by investors around the globe.

One of two TVC business programmes that would launch this service is Business Zone which has a continental focus on country reports, stock markets, finance and investment. The programme airs daily from Monday-Friday at 3.30pm on TVC News Africa. It links viewers with analysts to explain key issues in the business market where entrepreneurs talk about their achievements and give updates on current market developments. The second programme to launch the service is Business Nigeria. An economic programme that gives insightful and detailed analysis on the Nigerian economy. The programme keeps daily track of the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria across the stock exchange market, forex trading, banking, aviation, transportation, agricultural sector and others. Business Nigeria airs at 2:30pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on TVC News Nigeria, and it engages analysts in a round table interactive session where detailed analysis are given of the Nigerian market movement in stocks, shares, bonds and investments.

