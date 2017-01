Tyga Seen Grabbing Kylie Jenner’s Butt During Their Romantic Getaway In Mexico

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Tyga got very hands on during a romantic getaway to Mexico this week.

The Rack City rapper couldn’t help but grab a handful of his girlfriend’s ample derriere as the duo were spotted lazing about poolside in Punta Mita on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old reality star wore the skimpiest of bikinis as she perched beside her 27-year-old beau who was enjoying a dip in the water.

Source: dailymail

