The Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, formerly known as the Katsina State University has announced a decision banning all but one religious association.

The decision, contained in an internal memo stated that ‘The Muslim Students Society is the only religious association allowed to operate in the university’. University authorities did not give any reason for the curious ban but the memo as well as criticism of the decision is now gaining ground on social media.

