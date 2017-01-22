Underwater cyclist on stationary bike travels record 2,800 feet in one breath

An underwater cyclist set a new world record by traveling more than 2,800 feet on a stationary bike in one breath.

Italian Homar Leuci set the record for “Farthest simulated distance static cycling underwater (apnoea)” by traveling 2,805 feet 1 inch (855 meters) after having only taken one single breath.

He climbed into a tank filled with water and took one long breath before submerging himself to pedal a stationary bike for about four minutes to claim the record.

Leuci completed the feat on Italy’s Lo Show Dei Record weekly video series where he set the previous world record of 2,516 feet 4 inches (767 meters) four years earlier.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: