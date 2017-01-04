Thursday , 5 January 2017
Study in the UK

UNILORIN Promotes 583 Staff

niyi 21 hours ago

unilorin

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, has approved the promotion of 583 staff, cutting across all cadres of the institution.

This is contained in a memo from the Office of the Registrar, titled: “List of newly promoted staff with effect from Oct.1, 2016’’ and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ilorin.

It stated that promotions to the professorial cadre were still awaiting ratification by the authorities.

It further stated that the promotion was a fulfillment of the Vice-Chancellor’s promise that no deserving staff would be denied his or her promotion as and when due.

The memo stated that those promoted included 112 academic staff, 127 registry staff, 245 professionals and technical staff and 99 junior staff.

The memo said that the promotion committee carried along heads of departments in the exercise.

“The 112 academic staff promoted comprised 36 senior lecturers, 41 lecturers to  Lecturer I category and  35 lecturers to  Lecturer II category  while others came from technical, registry and medical departments of the university,” the statement said.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Tanko Al-makura

Nasarawa Govt Uncovers Ghost Pensioners In LGAs

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State Chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946