US Engineer Builds World’s Largest Nerf Gun

A mechanical engineer in California, USA constructed a massive Nerf gun in the hope of one-upping his coworkers.

The 6-foot-long toy gun, constructed by Mark Rober, was named the “World’s largest Nerf gun” by the Guinness Book of World Records.

“It’s really cool to make it into the Guinness World Records 2017 Blockbusters! book,” he said. “I never thought I would get one but it’s always been a secret bucket list kind of thing. I now have the official certificate hanging in my office.”

He said the biggest challenge was harnessing the pressure that allows the gun to fire massive foam bullets made of a pool noodle and a toilet plunger at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

Rober showcases various other inventions and science experiments on his personal YouTube channel.

He first came up with the idea to construct the gigantic toy weapon to escalate an ongoing office Nerf war.

“Everyone in the office has Nerf guns and they shoot each other with them,” Rober said. “I started thinking about how to one up my fellow engineers. I had a few different ideas but eventually decided to go big or go home.”

