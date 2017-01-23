How We Use Chemicals To Wipe Off Expiry Dates From Products Before Selling – Suspect

A 28-year-old woman, Nnenna Sunday, has been arrested by the police in Abia State for allegedly using chemicals to erase batch production numbers and expiry dates on goods she sold.

The police paraded the suspect before newsmen on Saturday at the state police headquarters in Umuahia, the state capital.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Adeleye Oyebade, who paraded the suspect, her arrest was part of the command’s determination to continue the implementation of the anti-crime strategies which are proactive in nature and geared towards ensuring a safe and secured environment for inhabitant of the state.

The CP said, “The arrest reiterated our readiness to sustain the fight against heinous criminal activities by improving on the existing security strategies which include visibility policing, raiding of criminal hideouts, intelligence led policing amongst many others.

“The crime is very serious as it endangers the lives of the buyers of the expired products,” he said, adding that the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

But the suspect claimed she was innocent of the crime.

According to her, she was only obeying the orders of her boss.

Ms. Sunday said, “I did not do anything. They have been doing it before I came. I am not the first or the second. I do not understand this type of temptation.

“My hands are clean. Police saw us wiping out the expiry dates on the snacks and it is my oga (boss) that asked me to do it because that is how he has been doing it before he employed me.

“I joined the company recently and do not know my boss very well,” she added.

Source: Dailypost

