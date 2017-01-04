How Vigilante Allegedly Shot, Abandoned 25-Year-Old Boy In Warri

A twenty-five-year old boy, Jerry Emenuvwe is still reeling in pain after being allegedly shot and seriously injured by a member of a Vigilante Group (Owene Boys) simply identified as Moses in Warri, Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at Flourish Plaza along Bazunu road on Saturday, December 17,2016 in Warri.

DAILY POST gathered that the victim was seated in a Security makeshift shanty inside the plaza when the vigilante on guard at the plaza shot him. ( Photo

Jerry Emenuvwe was later rushed by sympathizers to a nearby hospital for treatment but was rejected for not depositing four hundred thousand naira.

The victim was later rushed to Bryant Hospital and was given prompt attention after his mother, Mrs. Patience Emenuvwe deposited one hundred and fifty thousand naira.

DAILY POST also gathered that the vigilante official was arrested the same day by men of the Nigeria Police Force “B” Division in Warri.

In a chat with DAILY POST, Mrs. Patience Emenuvwe, a widow and mother of Victor stated that the vigilante deliberately shot his son with the intention to kill him, pointing out that doctor’s report indicates,” he now has internal bleeding.”

Mrs. Emenuvwe who spoke in tears at their Old Welfare residence explained that the hospital first demanded that she must pay four hundred thousand naira and later settle for one hundred and fifty thousand naira as deposit.

Mrs. Emenuvwe stated that the vigilante only dropped forty thousand naira as part of the treatment since the day of incident.

According to Mrs. Emenuvwe, “Owner of the plaza allegedly sent in one hundred and ten thousand naira through the leader of the Vigilante, Owene as assistance for the treatment, “Since then, we have not seen the vigilante or heard anything from them.”

Mrs. Emenuvwe hinted that the medical doctor has charged cover one million, six hundred thousand naira for the operation of her son whom according her now has internal bleeding as a result of the gunshot and injuries he sustained in his waists, intestine and hand.

Mrs. Emenuvwe who cried profusely called on the Inspector General of Police and other relevant government agencies to investigate the matter and bring the vigilante official to book as well as help her raise the one million, six hundred thousand naira medical bill to save the life of her son.

Contacted, the Divisional Police Officer of “B” Division, CSP Anieteh Eyoh declined comments on the matter but a police source who craved anonymity said the suspect has been in detention since the day of the incident and would be released if the victim comes out of the hospital alive.

The Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the report saying, ” The police is on top of the matter with investigation fully on to unravel the truth and bring the culprit to justice.”

Source: Dailypost

