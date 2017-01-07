Wadata Plaza: Tales Of Locked Fortress, PDP’s Jaded Warriors

In this report, CHIBUZO UKAIBE, puts the recent protest by staff of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the closure of their national secretariat in context.

The political firmament was jolted by a protest from staff of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at what used to be the party’s national secretariat.

Staff of the former ruling party had stormed the party’s secretariat which has been locked for the past nine months, demanding its immediate reopening.

PDP’s political fortress, the famous Wadata plaza, was first shut down last May when the leadership tussle between the camps Sen Ahmed Makarfi camp and Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, began after the contentious May 31, Portharcourt convention.

While it was later opened to Sheriff in June, the police had to seal the premises when armed supporters on both sides clashed in a bid to gain control of the national secretariat, which would have served as a symbol of dominance and legitimacy for both sides.

The clash had become so intense at the time that the national secretary in Sheriff’s camp, Prof. Wale Oladipo, narrowly escaped lynching as he begged pro-Makarfi supporters, who took over the premises, to let him go, vowing never to return to the premise. Spared by the youths, he hurriedly fled the premises.

Ever since, the party has had its fortress -which ideally should be the bastion of opposition politics, being the largest opposition party- under lock by the police.

And while series of reconciliatory moves failed, the legal fireworks raged, rising through the ranks in the courts and across the cities of Lagos, Portharcourt and Abuja.

However, for pundits while the protest of the PDP staff mirrors their sufferings on personal levels, it also put in perspective the concern of having a viable opposition, analysts aver.

The staff, under auspices of the PDP staff welfare forum, had cried out to the judiciary to speedily dispense justice on pending PDP cases before the court in order to save “our Democracy from gradually degenerating into a one party state.”

Protesting the shut down of Wadata Plaza, Secretary of the PDP Staff Welfare Forum, Hon. Dan Ochubaiye, said “The forum frowned at the incessant petitions by a party in the Case and described it as a delay tactic to subvert justice.

“The staff of the secretariat believed that the delay is only beneficial to the petitioner, who is being sponsored by the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in order to weaken and silence the only opposition party.

“The staff of the PDP National Secretariat holds the Judiciary in high esteem and believe in it to remain unbiased and dispense justice that will maintain the sanctity and independence of the rule of law and the court.”

He also decried the continuous shutdown of PDP national Secretariat by the Police, noting that “certain elements want to ensure thatthe PDP National secretariat is perpetually under lock and key.”

He added that “no court in the country gave the Order for the lockdown of the PDP National Secretariat by the Nigerian Police Force and therefore demanded the immediate and unconditional reopening of the Secretariat to allow staff gain entrance into their offices for routine Party activities.

“It is only fair and just for the staff to be allowed into their legitimate offices while the Police is duty bound to provide adequate security for them as provided by the Nigerian constitution.”

He however lamented the poor situation of staff welfare since the unfortunate outing of the PDP in the last general elections, just as he called on all the organs and stakeholders in the party to urgently support the Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee in all ramifications.

Evidently, the staff are aligned with the Makarfi-led PDP, as a solidarity statement, 24 hours later, by the spokesman of its leadership, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, would prove.

But Sheriff’s camp sees the protest differently. They do not see the need for such hurry to reopen the secretariat while the leadership crisis is yet to be holistical resolved.

Spokesman of Sheriff’s camp, Hon Bernard Mikko, said “Party faithful, secretarial staff and supporters should be patient as the leadership crisis leading to invitation of Fulani herdsmen by some members of Staff to violently subvert the law is resolved.”

But the crisis is far from abating checks would reveal. While both camps have agreed to abide by the position of the judiciary on the leadership crisis, regardless of where it swings, there are strong indications that the cracks might have gotten so deep it might not heal overnight, especially for a party that wants to return to power in 2019.

Some analysts point out that the crisis of confidence is so intense that the prospects of both camps working together again would require a political miracle to achieve.

First, both camps have repeatedly accused each other of serving the purpose of powerful interests in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), a situation that spiraled into the scuttling of a national convention and loss of governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

More so, the intrigues surrounding the breakdown of series of reconciliation attempts signals an almost irreconcilable trajectory for both camps.

Party watchers wonder that reconciliation teams and elder statesmen who have prevailed on both camps to sheathe their swords has not yielded much.

Moves to reconcile the camps by Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, Prof Jerry Gana, couldn’t resolve the crisis.

Interventions by former President Goodluck Jonathan, former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria Alhaji Adamu Ciroma and former vice president, Alex Ekwueme, former National Security Adviser, Aliyu Gusau, also didn’t produce the needed result.

The ray of hope that emerged last September, when Sheriff and Makarfi, to the shock of many party faithful, announced their decision to resolve the crisis, deemed almost as soon as it appeared.

Both camps had after the declaration by both leaders, agreed to setup a committee comprising members from their camps to deliberate over the issues. But hours to the inauguration of the committee, it was cancelled. Both sides have since traded blames for why it was shelved.

Since then, both camps appear to be moving on, planning programs of their own. While the Makarfi camp has inaugurated the strategy and inter-party committee, the Sheriff camp has been inaugurating caretaker committees in states and have declared that they will hold a national convention in the first quarter of this year.

What’s more, it is speculated that the Makarfi camp, which has been mentioned strongly in the prospective new party arrangement, might move on if the judiciary does not rule in their favour.

Similarly, it is speculated that the Sheriff camp might find refuge somewhere else if the court rule against them.

Nevertheless, the Chairman of party Board of Trustees (BoT) Sen Walid Jubril is optimistic that PDP would overcome its demons and bounce back and that the delays by the courts passing judgement won’t harm the party’s drive to return to power at the center in 2019.

He said in an interview “we don’t want to interfere in the judiciary and say this is the time we want judgement. They will use their own commonsense and their rules.

“For instance the Appeal court in Abuja said it cannot rule until the Portharcourt rules because it will be contradictory if they rule now. So we want that to go so we are waiting.”

On the chances of PDP for 2019 he said

“PDP has great chances for 2019. The party is being looked at and there are a lot of improvements. We are looking at our past activities. When we lost the election in 2015, we set up a committee for post mortem under Sen Ekweremadu and I was the secretary of that committee.

And we looked at the reason why we failed and I am sure this committee (strategy and inter-party) will further look into the committee work of Sen. Ekweremadu and then they will be able to give us solution to resolve the problem. We know that, that is why we said PDP, the letters has no problem. Maybe the characters are the people causing problem. So let us deal with such things that led to the failure. So even if we change the name PDP it will not solve the problem if we don’t touch the characters that contributed to killing the party. The PDP word is a calm and innocent as anything.

Then we look at the operation, at what happened and we will reach a conclusion.”

Source: Leadership

