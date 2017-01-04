Thursday , 5 January 2017
Study in the UK

Watch Funke Akindele and JJC’s house warming party in Lagos

Seyi Peters 1 day ago

Funke Akindele

Watch highlights as Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz hosted a star-studded house warming party at their new home in Amen Estate, Lagos on Monday, 2nd January, 2017.

Funke Akindele

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

unilorin

UNILORIN Promotes 583 Staff

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, has approved the promotion of …

One comment

  1. Ginger
    January 5, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Congratulations my beloved jenifa

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946